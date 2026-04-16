Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague Injury: Won't play in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hague (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's season finale against Anaheim, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Hague will finish 2025-26 with three goals, 15 points, 47 PIM, 76 hits and 54 blocks in 62 appearances. Nashville didn't make the playoffs, but Hague is signed through 2028-29, so he's set to be back with the Predators next season unless he's traded.

Nicolas Hague
Nashville Predators
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