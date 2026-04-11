Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hague (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hague remains day-to-day and will miss his fourth straight game. He has three goals, 15 points, 56 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and 76 hits in 62 appearances this season.

Nicolas Hague
Nashville Predators
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