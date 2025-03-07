Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague News: Adds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Hague logged an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Hague has three points over 10 contests since the start of February. The defenseman helped out on an Ivan Barbashev tally in the second period. Hague has stepped up to fill a larger role in the absence of Shea Theodore (arm) over the last six games, but don't expect a significant uptick in offense. For the season, Hague is at 10 points, 60 shots on net, 59 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 51 appearances, and he's never had more than 17 points in a single campaign.

Nicolas Hague
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now