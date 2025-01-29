Nicolas Hague News: Adds helper Tuesday

Hague logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Hague set up Tomas Hertl's tally in the first period. The helper ended a 12-game point drought for Hague, who has maintained a steady third-pairing role during that slump. The defenseman is at a modest six points, 46 shots on net, 53 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances this season, so his fantasy upside is limited.