Nicolas Hague News: Available for Tuesday's game

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Hague (illness) is feeling better and should be available for Tuesday's game in Calgary, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hague has missed the last three games due to an illness, but he'll be back in action for the penultimate game of the regular season. He's been held without a point in each of his last seven appearances, but he logged 10 hits and nine blocked shots while averaging 18:47 of ice time across that span.