Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague News: Available for Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Hague (illness) is feeling better and should be available for Tuesday's game in Calgary, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hague has missed the last three games due to an illness, but he'll be back in action for the penultimate game of the regular season. He's been held without a point in each of his last seven appearances, but he logged 10 hits and nine blocked shots while averaging 18:47 of ice time across that span.

Nicolas Hague
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now