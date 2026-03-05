Nicolas Hague News: Buries opening goal in win

Hague scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Hague had gone 13 games without a point, and he lost five contests due to a lower-body injury and one to an illness in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 63 hits, 46 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances. That matches his point total from the previous two years with Vegas, though he needed 73 games in 2023-24 and 68 outings in 2024-25 to get there. Hague should see steady top-four minutes for the rest of the campaign.