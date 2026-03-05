Nicolas Hague News: Buries opening goal in win
Hague scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Hague had gone 13 games without a point, and he lost five contests due to a lower-body injury and one to an illness in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 63 hits, 46 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances. That matches his point total from the previous two years with Vegas, though he needed 73 games in 2023-24 and 68 outings in 2024-25 to get there. Hague should see steady top-four minutes for the rest of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th7 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 2935 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th37 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Hague See More