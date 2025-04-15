Nicolas Hague News: Hands out helper in return

Hague logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Hague had missed three games due to an illness. The 26-year-old saw 16:59 of ice time in his return, and he helped out on a Tomas Hertl tally in the first period. Hague is up to 12 points, 73 shots on net, 79 hits, 73 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 67 appearances. He'll likely be a regular in the lineup during the playoffs, but he probably won't play above the third pairing.