Nicolas Hague News: Lights lamp in win

Hague scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

The goal was Hague's first since Oct. 25 against the Senators. The defenseman has just two points over eight outings in December, though a spot on the third pairing isn't one that tends to lead to much scoring. Hague has contributed a modest four points with 23 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 22 contests this season.