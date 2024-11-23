Nicolas Hague News: Off injured reserve

Hague (undisclosed) is off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Hague has a goal, 13 hits and 12 blocks in nine appearances this season. He was originally expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt versus Montreal, but his activation off IR seems to indicate that he's good to draw into the lineup. Kaedan Korczak might be a healthy scratch versus the Canadiens as a result.