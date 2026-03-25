Nicolas Roy Injury: Expected to miss some time
Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Roy (upper body) will be out for "a little bit," Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Bednar added that the Avalanche want to give Roy time to get healthy, so expect the 29-year-old center to miss some additional time. Roy didn't play Tuesday against Pittsburgh because of the injury. He has eight goals and 23 points in 68 appearances between Colorado and Toronto in 2025-26. Roy will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
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