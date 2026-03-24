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Nicolas Roy Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Roy (upper body) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Penguins, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Roy scored a goal but logged just 8:40 of ice time versus the Capitals on Sunday. He had been over the 10-minute mark in the seven prior contests, so it appears he came out of that game at less than 100 percent. The Avalanche are getting a boost Tuesday with Ross Colton (upper body) and Logan O'Connor (hip) both ready to play.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
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