Nicolas Roy Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Roy (upper body) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Penguins, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Roy scored a goal but logged just 8:40 of ice time versus the Capitals on Sunday. He had been over the 10-minute mark in the seven prior contests, so it appears he came out of that game at less than 100 percent. The Avalanche are getting a boost Tuesday with Ross Colton (upper body) and Logan O'Connor (hip) both ready to play.