Nicolas Roy News: Buries power-play tally
Roy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Roy has scored twice in four outings with the Avalanche. While he was brought in to help the team's center depth, he played on the wing of Jack Drury in this contest. Roy is among the most versatile players on the roster, so he can move around as necessary to give head coach Jared Bednar new combinations. Roy is at seven goals (two on the power play), 22 points, 64 shots on net, 63 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 63 appearances between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?94 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back158 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More