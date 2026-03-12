Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Buries power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Roy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Roy has scored twice in four outings with the Avalanche. While he was brought in to help the team's center depth, he played on the wing of Jack Drury in this contest. Roy is among the most versatile players on the roster, so he can move around as necessary to give head coach Jared Bednar new combinations. Roy is at seven goals (two on the power play), 22 points, 64 shots on net, 63 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 63 appearances between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this season.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy
