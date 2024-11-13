Nicolas Roy News: Deposits goal in win
Roy scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Roy tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. He lost his spot on the top line for this game, but he still saw 17:19 of ice time despite being the listed fourth-line center. Roy is up to five goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating over 16 appearances. While his even-strength usage isn't ideal, Roy adds enough points, shots and hits to be an option in deep fantasy formats, especially those where he has wing eligibility.
