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Nicolas Roy News: Deposits goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Roy scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Roy has three goals over nine games with the Avalanche since he was traded from the Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward offers less upside since he's in a fourth-line role now, one that has often featured limited ice time -- he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in six games for Colorado. Overall, the veteran center has eight goals, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-2 rating across 68 appearances this season.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
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