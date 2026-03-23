Nicolas Roy News: Deposits goal Sunday
Roy scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
Roy has three goals over nine games with the Avalanche since he was traded from the Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward offers less upside since he's in a fourth-line role now, one that has often featured limited ice time -- he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in six games for Colorado. Overall, the veteran center has eight goals, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-2 rating across 68 appearances this season.
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