Nicolas Roy

Nicolas Roy News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Roy scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Roy scored for the third time in six games when he opened the scoring at 4:34 of the first period. The 28-year-old has recently filled in on the second line for Tomas Hertl (shoulder), so it's fair to expect Roy's offense to be stronger than usual down the stretch. For the season, the natural center has 12 goals, 27 points, 94 shots on net, 63 hits, 41 PIM, 36 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 63 appearances.

Nicolas Roy
Vegas Golden Knights

