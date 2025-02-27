Nicolas Roy News: Garners assist in win

Roy logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Roy helped out on Keegan Kolesar's tally at 13:38 of the second period, which was the game-winner. With four points over seven outings in February, Roy had another acceptable month for a depth forward, matching his production from 10 games in January. He's now at 21 points, 72 shots on net, 46 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 48 appearances this season. Despite the Golden Knights' lineup shuffle for Thursday's contest, Roy remains on the fourth line since the team is missing just William Karlsson (lower body) and Cole Schwindt (lower body) up front.