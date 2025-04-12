Nicolas Roy News: Grabs two points Saturday

Roy scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Roy earned his first multi-point effort since March 13 in Columbus. The 28-year-old has done a decent job of adding some depth scoring, racking up five goals and a helper over his last 12 outings. For the season, the center has reached the 30-point mark for the fourth year in a row, collecting 14 goals, 16 assists, 103 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 69 outings.