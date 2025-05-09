Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Having a hearing for cross-checking

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Roy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for cross-checking the Oilers' Trent Frederic on Thursday.

Roy picked up a five-minute major for cross-checking, and a game misconduct in overtime. He will likely serve a suspension for his misdeed. Should Roy receive a suspension for Game 3 in Edmonton on Saturday, look for Alexander Holtz to enter the lineup.

Nicolas Roy
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
