Nicolas Roy News: Lights lamp in win

Roy scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Roy ended a 15-game goal drought when he opened the scoring at 3:09 of the second period. He had five assists in that span, all since he returned from an upper-body injury in mid-January. Roy now has seven goals, 19 points, 67 shots on net, 41 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 44 appearances. The 28-year-old is filling a fourth-line role currently, though he continues to see power-play time, so his floor is higher than other players with a similar place in their respective lineups.