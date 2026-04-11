Nicolas Roy News: Logs first helper since return
Roy produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Roy set up Nick Blankenburg's tying goal in the middle of the second period. The 29-year-old Roy missed seven contests due to an upper-body injury in late March and early April, and he's played in three straight games since he was cleared to return. The 29-year-old will fill a bottom-six role late in the campaign and into the playoffs, providing a little grit and defensive skill. Across 71 appearances between Colorado and Toronto this season, he's earned 24 points, 74 shots on net, 70 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He'll miss the 30-point mark for the first time since the shortened 2020-21 campaign.
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