Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Logs first helper since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Roy produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Roy set up Nick Blankenburg's tying goal in the middle of the second period. The 29-year-old Roy missed seven contests due to an upper-body injury in late March and early April, and he's played in three straight games since he was cleared to return. The 29-year-old will fill a bottom-six role late in the campaign and into the playoffs, providing a little grit and defensive skill. Across 71 appearances between Colorado and Toronto this season, he's earned 24 points, 74 shots on net, 70 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He'll miss the 30-point mark for the first time since the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
33 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
124 days ago
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
NHL
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
188 days ago