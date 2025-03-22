Nicolas Roy News: Nets 10th goal of season

Roy scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Roy got on the ice for a late shift with the Golden Knights' top players and cashed in on a pass from Ivan Barbashev. This was Roy's fourth point in the last seven games. The 28-year-old remains in a bottom-six role at even strength, but his goal Saturday got him to double digits for the fourth year in a row. He's at 10 goals, 25 points, 85 shots on net, 60 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances this season.