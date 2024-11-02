Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Roy News: Notches assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Roy posted an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Roy has five points over his last five games. The 27-year-old set up a Noah Hanifin tally at the buzzer in the second period. Through 12 contests overall, Roy has three goals, five assists, 19 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating. He continues to play in all situations, which gives him significantly more fantasy value than most fourth-line centers.

