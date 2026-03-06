Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Playing against Stars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Roy (not injury related) is expected to make his Avs' debut against Dallas on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Roy has scored just one goal in his last 23 outings while chipping in five assists and 17 shots. If the 29-year-old forward is going to offer Colorado some depth scoring, he is going to need to shoot the puck more. While Roy shouldn't be expected to serve in a power-play capacity, he could see minutes on the penalty kill.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
88 days ago
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
NHL
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
152 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
158 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
162 days ago
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
NHL
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
Author Image
Anthony Winker
183 days ago