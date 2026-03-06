Nicolas Roy News: Playing against Stars
Roy (not injury related) is expected to make his Avs' debut against Dallas on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Roy has scored just one goal in his last 23 outings while chipping in five assists and 17 shots. If the 29-year-old forward is going to offer Colorado some depth scoring, he is going to need to shoot the puck more. While Roy shouldn't be expected to serve in a power-play capacity, he could see minutes on the penalty kill.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?88 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back152 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights158 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves183 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More