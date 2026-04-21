Nicolas Roy News: Plays hero in overtime

Roy scored the game-winning goal, added three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings in Game 2.

The goal was Roy's first since March 22 versus the Capitals, which was the last game he played prior to an upper-body injury. He had two assists over the last six games of the regular season, giving him a total of 25 points across 74 appearances between Colorado and Toronto for the year. Roy will likely occupy a bottom-six role for much of this postseason. In previous playoff runs, the veteran forward has earned 10 goals and 32 points over 79 appearances over five postseasons, including the Golden Knights' 2023 Stanley Cup championship.