Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Posts assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Roy registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Roy has three points over five games in February, matching his output from the prior 10 contests. With the Golden Knights missing just William Karlsson (lower body) among the regulars at center, there's little room for Roy to move up in the lineup. He's at 20 points, 71 shots on net, 42 hits, 37 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 46 appearances. Roy won't offer a lot of fantasy appeal from the fourth line, though he does a little bit of everything and continues to see power-play time on the second unit.

Nicolas Roy
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now