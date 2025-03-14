Nicolas Roy News: Pots winner on power-play

Roy scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old was in the right place at the right time, tapping home a tic-tac-toe passing play from Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel on Vegas' first shot on net of the game midway through the first period. It was Roy's first power-play goal of the season, and the multi-point performance was his first since Jan. 26, but he's been getting onto the scoresheet with some surprising consistency of late -- he's produced three goals and seven points over the last 12 games.