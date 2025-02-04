Nicolas Roy News: Puts up helper in loss
Roy notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Roy has five helpers over 12 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old is seeing bottom-six minutes currently, so his chances to be consistent on offense are slim. He's at 18 points, 63 shots on net, 41 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 43 appearances. Roy can move up the lineup when injuries occur, but his fantasy upside is limited until that happens.
