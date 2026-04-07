Nicolas Roy News: Returning to lineup
Roy (upper body) is available for Tuesday's game in St. Louis, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
The Avalanche are now at full strength up front, as Roy and Valeri Nichushkin (upper body) will both be in Tuesday's lineup. Roy missed seven games due to his injury and will serve in a bottom-six role now that he's moved past his upper-body injury. The right-shot forward scored three goals in an eight-game span prior to getting hurt, but he hasn't recorded a helper since Feb. 3 in Edmonton, when he was still a member of the Maple Leafs.
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