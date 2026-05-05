Nicolas Roy News: Scores in Game 2 win
Roy scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Roy continues to provide decent depth scoring for the Avalanche from a bottom-six role. He's earned three goals, one assist, eight shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over six playoff contests. Roy has seen inconsistent power-play time during the postseason, so he may not be able to sustain his recent scoring success throughout the full playoff run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2312 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule44 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown57 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout58 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?148 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More