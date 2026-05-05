Nicolas Roy News: Scores in Game 2 win

Roy scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Roy continues to provide decent depth scoring for the Avalanche from a bottom-six role. He's earned three goals, one assist, eight shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over six playoff contests. Roy has seen inconsistent power-play time during the postseason, so he may not be able to sustain his recent scoring success throughout the full playoff run.