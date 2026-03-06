Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Status uncertain for Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Avalanche hope to have Roy meet them in Dallas ahead of Friday's game against the Stars, but his status is in question due to his immigration paperwork, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Roy was traded to the Avalanche from the Maple Leafs on Thursday in exchange for a 2027 conditional first-round pick and a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to make his team debut a day later. Roy made 59 appearances for Toronto to begin the year, recording five goals, 15 assists, 61 hits, 32 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 14:45 of ice time.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
