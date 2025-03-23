Nicolas Roy News: Tallies on power play Sunday

Roy scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Roy opened the scoring at 11:02 of the first period, earning his second power-play goal in six games. The 28-year-old forward has five points over his last eight outings, with a spot on the second power-play unit helping to bolster his usual fourth-line role at even strength. For the season, he's up to 11 goals, 26 points (four on the power play), 89 shots on net, 60 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 59 appearances.