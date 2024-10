Roy recorded one goal and two assists in Monday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

Roy endured a slow start to the season and registered just one point across his first five appearances. However, he's turned things around of late with three multi-point efforts over his last five contests. Roy has yet to record a power-play point this season, and as a fourth-line center, his opportunities to produce will be a bit reduced compared to top-six forwards.