Nicolas Roy News: Traded to Colorado
Roy was dealt to Colorado from Toronto, in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2027 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2026.
Roy had five goals and 15 assists across 59 appearances with the Maple Leafs this season, his first in Toronto after the offseason deal that sent Mitch Marner to Vegas. The first-round pick in 2027 is top-ten protected and the Maple Leafs will receive an unprotected first-round pick in 2028 instead. Colorado has three fifth-round selections in 2026 and Toronto will receive the lowest of the picks.
