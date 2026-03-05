Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Traded to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 9:12am

Roy was dealt to Colorado from Toronto, in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2027 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2026.

Roy had five goals and 15 assists across 59 appearances with the Maple Leafs this season, his first in Toronto after the offseason deal that sent Mitch Marner to Vegas. The first-round pick in 2027 is top-ten protected and the Maple Leafs will receive an unprotected first-round pick in 2028 instead. Colorado has three fifth-round selections in 2026 and Toronto will receive the lowest of the picks.

Nicolas Roy
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Roy See More
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
87 days ago
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
NHL
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
151 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
157 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
161 days ago
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
NHL
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
Author Image
Anthony Winker
182 days ago