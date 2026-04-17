Nikita Alexandrov News: Logs three points in AHL win

Alexandrov scored twice and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 4-1 win over San Diego on Friday.

Alexandrov has four goals and four assists over his last five outings. For the season, he's produced 16 goals, 40 assists, 144 shots and a minus-20 rating over 66 appearances between Ontario and Springfield. Ontario is the top team in the AHL's Pacific Division, so Alexandrov may be in line for a lengthy playoff run with the team.