Nikita Alexandrov News: Nets two goals for Reign
Alexandrov scored twice in AHL Ontario's 6-3 win of Bakersfield on Saturday.
Alexandrov is up to 14 goals and 50 points across 62 appearances. It's officially a career-best year in the AHL for the forward, who has split the season between two organizations after starting the campaign with AHL Springfield. He's yet to get a call-up to the Kings despite his strong play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Alexandrov See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Central DivisionSeptember 18, 2019
-
NHL Draft
2019 NHL Entry Draft RankingsJune 12, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Alexandrov See More