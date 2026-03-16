Nikita Artamonov headshot

Nikita Artamonov News: Reaches 10-point mark in KHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Artamonov scored a goal and added two assists in Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk's 6-3 win over Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Monday in the KHL.

Artamonov has struggled this season, but this performance got him to the 10-point mark for the season. It came against the team that loaned him out as well, as Torpedo has his KHL rights but couldn't fit him into their lineup on a regular basis. He was a 22-goal scorer in 2024-25, so the step back is a bit discouraging, but it looks like he's starting to regain his scoring touch.

Nikita Artamonov
Carolina Hurricanes
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