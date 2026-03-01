Nikita Artamonov News: Takes step back in KHL
Artamonov picked up an assist in Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk's 3-2 loss to Amur Khabarovsk in the KHL on Sunday.
Artamonov wasn't getting sufficient time or success in Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod's system this season, so he was loaned to Neftekhimik. Overall, the 20-year-old forward has six points over 46 KHL games as well as four points in eight contests for Torpedo's VHL affiliate. Despite the lack of offense this year, Artamonov was a star with 22 goals and 39 points in 63 appearances in 2024-25. He's out of contract at the end of this season, so he may sign his entry-level deal with the Hurricanes and make the jump to North America.
