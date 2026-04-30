Nikita Chibrikov Injury: Undergoes core muscle surgery

Chibrikov had core muscle surgery and will be out 6-8 weeks, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Thursday.

Chibrikov's recovery timeline shouldn't impact his availability for the start of training camp in the fall, but it does mean he won't be an option for AHL Manitoba during the Calder Cup playoffs. In 11 NHL games this year, the 23-year-old winger failed to register a point, and his 16 points in 53 minor-league tilts don't signal much in the way of offensive upside.