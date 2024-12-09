Nikita Chibrikov News: Recalled by Winnipeg
Chibrikov was recalled by the Jets on Monday.
Chibrikov was sent to AHL Manitoba ahead of the regular season, and he's racked up five goals and eight assists over 19 appearances with the Moose to begin the year. He hasn't yet appeared in the NHL this year and made just one appearance for Winnipeg last season, but he'll join the Jets after Brad Lambert was sent down Monday.
