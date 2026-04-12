Nikita Chibrikov headshot

Nikita Chibrikov News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Chibrikov was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Sunday under emergency conditions.

Chibrikov has six goals and 10 assists in 53 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't earned a point in eight NHL appearances this campaign while picking up 12 PIM, five shots on net, five blocked shots and 10 hits.

Nikita Chibrikov
Winnipeg Jets
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