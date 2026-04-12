Nikita Chibrikov News: Summoned from AHL
Chibrikov was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Sunday under emergency conditions.
Chibrikov has six goals and 10 assists in 53 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't earned a point in eight NHL appearances this campaign while picking up 12 PIM, five shots on net, five blocked shots and 10 hits.
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