Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Could miss start of season
Grebenkin (upper body) may not be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Thursday.
Grebenkin has been sidelined since March 21 versus the Sharks due to his upper-body problem, a stretch of 23 games that included the playoffs as well. Before getting hurt, the 23-year-old winger was mired in a 16-game goal drought, notching a mere three helpers along the way. Even when healthy, Grebenkin could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.
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