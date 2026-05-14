Nikita Grebenkin headshot

Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Could miss start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Grebenkin (upper body) may not be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Thursday.

Grebenkin has been sidelined since March 21 versus the Sharks due to his upper-body problem, a stretch of 23 games that included the playoffs as well. Before getting hurt, the 23-year-old winger was mired in a 16-game goal drought, notching a mere three helpers along the way. Even when healthy, Grebenkin could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.

Nikita Grebenkin
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Grebenkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Grebenkin See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
57 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
100 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Flyers vs. Canucks Best Bets
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Flyers vs. Canucks Best Bets
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
135 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
224 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025