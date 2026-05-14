Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Could miss start of season

Grebenkin (upper body) may not be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Thursday.

Grebenkin has been sidelined since March 21 versus the Sharks due to his upper-body problem, a stretch of 23 games that included the playoffs as well. Before getting hurt, the 23-year-old winger was mired in a 16-game goal drought, notching a mere three helpers along the way. Even when healthy, Grebenkin could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.