Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game
Grebenkin (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Chicago, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Grebenkin also missed Tuesday's game against Columbus. He's seeing a doctor to be evaluated, so the Flyers might provide more information later. He has four goals, 14 points, 48 PIM and 86 hits in 55 appearances in 2025-26. Grebenkin is likely to resume serving in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
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