Nikita Grebenkin headshot

Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 10:35am

Grebenkin (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Chicago, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Grebenkin also missed Tuesday's game against Columbus. He's seeing a doctor to be evaluated, so the Flyers might provide more information later. He has four goals, 14 points, 48 PIM and 86 hits in 55 appearances in 2025-26. Grebenkin is likely to resume serving in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.

Nikita Grebenkin
Philadelphia Flyers
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