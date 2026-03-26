Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Facing multi-game absence
The Flyers announced Thursday that Grebenkin (upper body) is slated to miss 7-10 days.
Grebenkin had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago, and he'll miss at least a week due to his upper-body injury before being re-evaluated. Sean Couturier will likely continue to see increased playing time while Grebenkin is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Grebenkin See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 188 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 351 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Flyers vs. Canucks Best Bets86 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights175 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Grebenkin See More