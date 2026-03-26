Nikita Grebenkin headshot

Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Facing multi-game absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Flyers announced Thursday that Grebenkin (upper body) is slated to miss 7-10 days.

Grebenkin had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago, and he'll miss at least a week due to his upper-body injury before being re-evaluated. Sean Couturier will likely continue to see increased playing time while Grebenkin is sidelined.

Nikita Grebenkin
Philadelphia Flyers
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