Nikita Grebenkin headshot

Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Not close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Grebenkin (upper body) isn't close to returning to the lineup, Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News reported Thursday.

Grebenkin hasn't played since March 21, but the Flyers hope he will be an option for the playoffs should the team secure a spot. He has accounted for four goals, 14 points, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 86 hits across 55 appearances this season.

Nikita Grebenkin
Philadelphia Flyers
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