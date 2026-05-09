Nikita Grebenkin Injury: Still out indefinitely
Grebenkin (upper body) still isn't close to being available to return to the lineup, Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News reports Saturday.
Grebenkin hasn't played since March 21 against San Jose, but he could become a consideration if Philadelphia has a long playoff run. However, the Flyers will probably need to be involved in a long Eastern Conference Finals series to make him an option. Philadelphia is facing elimination from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday in Round 2 against the Hurricanes, trailing the best-of-seven series 3-0.
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