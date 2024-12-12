Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Grebenkin headshot

Nikita Grebenkin News: Ascends to top level

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Grebenkin was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Grebenkin was sent down to the minors Monday to facilitate Max Domi's return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. Grebenkin is without a point in seven NHL games this season. He had four goals and 10 points in 13 AHL games before his recall. The Maple Leafs demoted Marshall Rifai to the Marlies in a corresponding move.

Nikita Grebenkin
Toronto Maple Leafs
