Nikita Grebenkin News: Called up from minors
Grebenkin was promoted from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
The decision to bring up Grebenkin comes as the Leafs placed Max Domi (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Assuming the 21-year-old Grebenkin gets into the lineup against Vegas on Wednesday -- which seems like a safe bet considering the team doesn't have any extra forwards available -- it would mark his NHL debut. With the Marlies this season, the Russian winger has been rolling offensively with four goals and six assists through 13 minor-league games.
