Nikita Grebenkin News: Sent to minors
Grebenkin was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, according to the NHL media site.
Grebenkin was sent down in order to make room on the roster for Max Domi, who was activated off of injured reserve in a corresponding move. Grebenkin was held without a point over seven contests with the Maple Leafs, but more consistent playing time with the Marlies should be beneficial to his development in his first season on North American ice.
