Nikita Grebenkin headshot

Nikita Grebenkin News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Grebenkin was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, according to the NHL media site.

Grebenkin was sent down in order to make room on the roster for Max Domi, who was activated off of injured reserve in a corresponding move. Grebenkin was held without a point over seven contests with the Maple Leafs, but more consistent playing time with the Marlies should be beneficial to his development in his first season on North American ice.

Nikita Grebenkin
Toronto Maple Leafs
