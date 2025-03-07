Nikita Grebenkin News: Swapped to Philadelphia

Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round pick were acquired by Philadelphia from Toronto in exchange for Scott Laughton, a fourth-round selection and a sixth-round pick, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Grebenkin has nine goals, 21 points and 34 PIM in 39 outings with AHL Toronto in 2024-25. He also appeared in seven games with the Maple Leafs, but the 21-year-old hasn't recorded his first NHL point. Toronto took him with the No. 135 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Flyers call him up from the minors for an audition before the end of the campaign.