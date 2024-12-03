Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov Injury: Could practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Kucherov (undisclosed) is still day-to-day but could practice Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

If Kucherov can get on the ice with his teammates Wednesday, it should clear the way for him to return to the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday. Still, it's a wait-and-see approach for fantasy players at this point until the Bolts provide more clarification. Jake Guentzel (undisclosed) is also dealing with an undisclosed injury, which could significantly impact the team's first-line option versus San Jose on Thursday if Kucherov is also on the shelf.

